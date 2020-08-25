Coronavirus situation unfortunately doesn't seem to be getting better anytime soon. After months of quarantining at home, not just us but the celebrities too seem to have gotten bored now. While a few Bollywood stars have already begun work, there are others who are still being cautious. Actor Varun Dhawan surely seems to have given up on his patience but is making sure to keep his fans entertained with his posts. The actor recently took to Instagram to share an upside down picture of himself and wrote a rather funny caption with it. Varun Dhawan Is Missing Being on the Set and This Throwback Pic Is a Proof.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture of himself from the pool. The upside down selfie though, wasn't the highligt of the post. What we truly can't get enough of is Varun's amazing caption that is totally high on feels and relatable to everyone in the current situation. Varun captioned his picture as, "Ab mujhe raat din Vaccine ka intezaar hain." The hilarious caption had several of Varun's fans commenting with laughter emojis on his post. Actress Nushrat Bharucha also left a big "Haha" comment on Varun's funny post. Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic (View Post).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Ab mujhe raat din ☀️ Vaccine ka intezaar hain. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in his father David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in a lead role opposite him. While the film was earlier slated for a May release, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. It is still unclear if the film will be heading for a digital release.

