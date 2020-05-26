Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic (View Post)

Varun Dhawan, Mithun Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars these days are having a great time chilling at their home, courtesy the lockdown. The only way for them to connect to their fans is through social media. On the same lines, let's talk about actor Varun Dhawan whose Instagram profile is always full of surprises. Whether sharing some sexiness on his IG or making his followers go ROFL, he loves to stay in touch with fans. And recently, Varun shared a Bollywood inspired meme featuring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and it makes so sense. Via the meme, the actor actually explained how one should not think that they are safe post lockdown as the deadly virus can anytime hit anyone. Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal's Engagement Announcement Gets Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak?

Varun's meme saw Mithun da hiding behind a bicycle with a gun in his hand. The photo took a sly dig at how the life after the lockdown would be and showed that it'll just as safe as Mithun in the photo from the villain’s bullet. The funny meme shared by the actor is indeed funny and surely is something to be noted. Also, it's nice to see Dhawan taking the fun route and explaining the consequences of what can be the scenario after the lockdown. 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

Check Out The Meme Below:

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story

All we would say is that let such memes keep on coming Varun, as we and your fans love them. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in papa David Dhawan's directorial, Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. However, owing to the lockdown, the filming of the flick has been put on hold. Stay tuned!