Actor Varun Sharma has shared the woes of not being able to travel abroad owing to the ongoing pandemic. Varun, who is known for his sense of humour, shared an Instagram picture posing next to a wallpaper featuring a tram, with illuminated buildings by the road side. Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chhichhore’ Turns 1: Co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma Remember Late Actor

"Abroad Abhi Ghoomne Jaa nahi sakte Wallpaper ke saath photo toh khichwa hi sakte hai (can't go abroad, but can always take a picture with the wallpaper)!!" he captioned. Earlier this month, Varun along with filmmaker Mrig Lamba, announced that the script for the third installment of the "Fukrey" franchise is ready. Mrunal Thakur, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana and More Has Their Say on Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Check Out Varun Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

Set in Delhi, the film series is about four goofy friends who are always on the lookout for ways to make easy money. The actor will soon be seen in "RoohiAfza", a horror-comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta.

