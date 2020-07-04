Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is sad to see the condition of his favourite cinema hall, Reikhi in Ludhiana. On Saturday, the actor shared a photo of the hall on Twitter and expressed his pain on seeing it's present condition. He also went down memory lane to recall the movies he watched in the theatre and his favourite snacks. "Rikhy cinema, Ludhiyana..... unginnat filmen dekhi hain yahaan....ye sannata ......dekh kar ..... dil udaas ho gaya mera ..... (Have watched innumerable movies here at one time, my heart aches after looking at the empty silent theatre now.)" Dharmendra on COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘It Is a Very Tight Slap on Our Face from Mother Earth’

Reikhi, Ludhiana's second oldest theatre after Minerva, belongs to the British era. The theatre came up in 1933. However, it presently seems to be abandoned from the photograph shared by Dharmendra. The 82-year-old actor also interacted with fans on Twitter. When a user asked him if he used to eat Reikhi Cinema's famous Tikki toast, the actor replied: "Budget mein..... ek chawanni... tikki samose ke liye hameesha rakhta tha (I had a fixed budget for Tikki samose. Would always keep 25 Paisa for it)" Hema Malini and Dharmendra Thank Fans for Pouring Wishes and Love on their 38th Wedding Anniversary (View Pic)

Read Dharmendra's Tweet Below

Rikhy cinema, ludhiyana..... unginnat filmen 🎥 dekhi hain yahaan....ye sannata ......dekh kar ..... dil udaas ho gaya mera ..... pic.twitter.com/MGY5VG3z0S — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 4, 2020

A fan asked, want was the last movie Dharmendra had watched in Reikhi, to which he replied: "Dalip sahab ki Deedar. Date yaad nahin (Dilip Kumar's Deedar, but I don't remember the date). The Dilip Kumar-starrer "Deedar" hit theatres on March 16, 1951. Directed by Nitin Bose, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Nargis, Nimmi and Murad among others.

