Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Anil Khanna passed away in Mumbai on July 30, 2025. His last rites were performed on the same day at the Dahanukar Wadi crematorium in Kandivali, Mumbai. Anil Khanna was the producer of the 1972 film Ek Nazar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Bhaduri). The film was directed by BR Ishara. Veteran film trade journalist Komal Nahta wrote about Anil Khanna’s passing in Film Information: “Producer Anil Khanna breathed his last today (30th July) at 4 a.m. in Bombay. His last rites were performed at 4 p.m. at Dahanukar Wadi crematorium, Kandivli, Bombay. Anil Khanna had produced Ek Nazar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri. Director Sanjay Khanna is the nephew of Anil Khanna.” ‘Sholay’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare INR 20 Ticket Ahead of Film’s 50th Anniversary, Recalls Golden Era of Indian Cinema.

Anil Khanna Passes Away – Celebs Pay Tribute

Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor paid tribute to producer Anil Khanna through a post on Instagram. Annu Kapoor wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Sh. Anil Khanna Saheb’s demise. He was a Veteran film producer and Stylist and has designed my professional clothes for the last twenty years. My heartfelt sympathies to the family. Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. May the Almighty bless the noble soul and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti 🙏🙏”. Chandra Barot Dies: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’ Movie Director Chandra Barot Passes Away; Know About Filmmaker's Interesting Journey Into Bollywood From Tanzania.

Annu Kapoor Pays Tribute to Producer Anil Khanna - See Post:

Anil Khanna was also a Costume Designer for films and had styled for movies such as Dhadkanein (2005) and others. He was also Production Controller on the film Dil Se Mile Dil (1978).

