Vidya Balan Is Making the Most of Her Lockdown by Watching Old Movies with Family and Grooving on Evergreen Songs

Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Vidya Balan is spending her lockdown period by watching classic films, and says it is great to watch older films and revisit the memories. Asked how she is spending quality time with her family during lockdown, Vidya said: "I love watching my films on television with my entire family. It is always great to watch older films and revisit the memories grooving on evergreen songs." The actress is admired by fans for her roles in movies like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai". She essayed the role of a radio jockey in both the films. Natkhat: Vidya Balan’s Debut Production Premieres on Digital Film Fest on This Date

Talking about her experience being as an RJ, Vidya said: "I think the most fascinating aspect of an RJ is that you have to convey everything through your voice. Yet with this challenge, it's great to see how RJs connect so beautifully with the listeners. In both my films 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Tumhari Sulu', the RJs were completely different people with completely different styles and I think that was very challenging for me." Natkhat Poster: Vidya Balan Wants To Tell You A Kahaani Through Her Short Film (See Pic)

The actress said that she "can never get bored of watching" her film "Tumhari Sulu" again and again on "television especially when I see my family enjoying it". "'Tumhari Sulu' is a story that gives hope to viewers that everything is possible. Whenever you need inspiration please watch the film," she added. "Tumhari Sulu" will air on Sony MAX on June 3.