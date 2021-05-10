Actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame playing Moeen in Gully Boy, has shared the look of his "new wife" and it's not what you imagine! Vijay posted an Instagram picture on Monday seated on a chair, dressed in a white T-shirt and holding a PS5, a visual gaming console. Vijay Varma Takes Flight Home Back to ‘Maa’ Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai.

The actor is seen holding on to the controller and posing for the camera as he flashes a big smile. "Hi guys, Bye guys. Meet my new wife PS5," he wrote as the caption. Vijay was recently seen in the sci-fi comedy web series "Ok Computer", co-starring Jackie Shroff and Radhika Apte. OK Computer: Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte’s Sci-Fi Show to Be Screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Check Out Vijay Varma's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

The actor will be seen in multiple projects over the next months, including "Darlings" with Alia Bhatt and "Fallen" with Sonakshi Sinha.

