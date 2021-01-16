Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna on Saturday claimed he has experienced nepotism in the film industry, days after the release of his debut directorial, The Last Color. "When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics and favouritism and nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first-hand. Minions won't let outsiders enter even if they put their heart and soul in the craft. It's painful to hear Pay or we'll destroy you," Khanna tweeted. Chef Vikas Khanna’s Reply to Journalist Saying 'Sense of Hunger Came From New York, Not India' Impresses Twitterati (Watch Video).

In a separate tweet, Khanna urged the audience to watch his debut film and wrote: "While many critics are asking for money or they will give me 2 Stars or destroy my movie or not give me AWARDS, I ONLY care for my viewers and not reviewers. My Award is YOUR love. Pls, watch #TheLastColor on Amazon Prime." Vikas Khanna's Stinging Reply to US Senate Candidate Lauren Witzke Over Her Twitter Post Targeting 'Third-World Migrants'.

Check Out The Tweet:

When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you” — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

The film starring Neena Gupta addresses the age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. It deals with how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life. The film is adapted from Khanna's book of the same name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).