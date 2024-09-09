Actor Vikas Sethi, who essayed the role of Robbie in the Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has died at the age of 48. The actor was known for being sassed on by Kareena Kapoor Khan's character of Pooja when he asks her out for a movie only to be met with her iconic response, "Tell me how it was". Vikas Sethi Dies at 48: Did You Know ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ Actor Had Once Replaced John Abraham in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’?.

The actor reportedly dies of cardiac arrest in his sleep. His body has been sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Vikas Sethi Passes Away at 48

Vikas has acted in famous daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga. The actor was reportedly going through depression and was facing financial struggles. In 2021, he underwent a surgery for his leg.

He is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twins.

He has also featured in serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi, K Street Pali Hill, Gustakh Dil, Uttaran, and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vada Raha.

He has also starred in films such as Deewaanapan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Oops, Modh and ISmart Shankar.

He also participated in the 4th season of Nach Baliye with his then-wife, Amita.

Vikas and Amita, they parted ways a few years later. In 2018, he married Jhanvi. In June 2021, Vikas had shared a post announcing the birth of his twins. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.

The actor last appeared on the big screen in the Telugu film iSmart Shankar, where he essayed the role of Dharam, in 2019. The science fiction action thriller stars Ram Pothineni in the titular role, alongside Satyadev Kancharana, Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Raj Deepak Shetty in supporting roles.

