Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, celebrates her 51st birthday today. Born on August 5, 1974, Kajol carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her incredible acting prowess and captivating screen presence. Her career spanning over three decades is marked by a series of memorable performances that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. She has seamlessly transitioned through various phases of her career, continuously reinventing herself and taking on diverse roles that challenge her acting abilities. Her ability to portray a wide range of emotions with authenticity has endeared her to fans of all ages. On her birthday today, here’s looking at some of her best films that became timeless classics. Kajol Birthday: Picking 7 Best Pieces from Her Perennially Chic Wardrobe (View Pics).

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995)

Kajol’s portrayal of Simran in the iconic Yash Raj Films (YRF) romantic drama is legendary. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan set a new benchmark for Bollywood romances, and the film continues to be celebrated for its heartwarming story and unforgettable music. Kajol Birthday: 7 Iconic Performances of the Stunning Actress.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998)

In Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol played the role of Anjali, where audiences saw her transform from a tomboyish college student to a feminine woman. In an interview with Rajeev Masand’s Netflix Actors’ Roundtable, however, Kajol shared that she initially wanted to play Rani Mukerji's role in the film. She was quoted as saying, “I fought in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I fought with Karan Johar, I wanted to play Tina’s role and he was like, ‘No. You are playing Anjali.’ I was like, ‘But I want to play Tina’s role. You don’t know what I will do with Tina.’ Karan told me to shut up.”

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001)

In the Karan Johar family drama, Kajol played the vibrant and affectionate character of Anjali again, this time a woman hailing from Delhi's Chandni Chowk. She plays a lively and spirited woman who brings warmth and humour to the film. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Rahul Raichand, was one of the highlights of the movie. The duo’s on-screen rapport was electric, adding depth and authenticity to their characters' love story.

'Fanaa' (2006)

Kajol’s portrayal of Zooni, a Kashmiri blind woman who falls in love with Rehan, an army officer gone rogue, played by Aamir Khan, showcased her versatility as an actress. Her performance in the YRF film was both poignant and compelling, making Fanaa a standout film in her career.

'My Name Is Khan' (2010)

Teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan again after several years, Kajol delivered a powerful performance as Mandira, a woman who faces racial prejudice. The film was acclaimed for its sensitive handling of delicate issues, with Kajol’s role earning widespread praise.

As Kajol celebrates her birthday today, we look back at her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Her films have not only entertained but also been thought-provoking. Here’s wishing Kajol a very happy birthday and continued success in all her future endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2024 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).