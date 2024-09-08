In heartbreaking news for Hindi television fans, particularly those who have grown up watching iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Vikas Sethi passed away on September 8, 2024. He was 48. According to reports, the actor died in his sleep after suffering a cardiac arrest. Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin boys. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.

For television lovers, Vikas Sethi is best known for playing Abir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Swayam in Kahiin To Hoga, Yudi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Avinash in Uttaran and Sanjeev Agarwal in Sasural Simar Ka. However, his television innings were prompted by no-so-successful stint on the big screen in Bollywood. Vikas Sethi had made his debut in the 2001 movie Deewanapan, which had Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead.

In the 2003 movie Oops!, Vikas Sethi played one of the two main leads in this drama about two male strippers. The film, which marked the directorial debut of actor Deepak Tijori, gained controversy during its release and faced censorship troubles owing to its subject and sensual scenes.

Vikas Sethi in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

The biggest movie that Vikas Sethi did in his career was, indubitably, Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The multi-starrer movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, and it was the biggest hit of that year.

Vikas Sethi had a small, supporting role of Robbie, the collegemate of Kareena Kapoor's character Pooja aka Poo. Robbie, depicted as a college stud, is shown to have a crush on Poo, though she has no interest in him. She, however, uses Robbie to make her actual love interest, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), jealous by having Robbie pick her up as her prom date. However, during the "You Are My Soniya" song, Rohan wins over Poo, though Robbie ends up with one of Poo's friends.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Vikas Sethi had spoken about shooting for the "You Are My Soniya" song with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. He had said then, "When I danced in that song with Kareena and Hrithik, they both were very nice to me. Especially Kareena, even though I was new, she made me feel at home and comfortable. I still remember my first shot at Filmmalaya Studio. They all clapped and applauded after I gave my first shot. The song has a nice rhythm and lyrics and people still watch it. This memory and experience will always be close to my heart. Wherever I go whatever I do, this will always be a special experience."

Not many know this, but John Abraham was first offered the role of Robbie. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, John confirmed this when he revealed, "I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie." Karan had to admit then that he never expected John to have turned into such a big star. John Abraham later had a cameo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

