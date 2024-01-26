On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has announced that he will be bringing India's most audacious naval and maritime war operation called The Trident. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who is currently in talks with IMAX to come on board as a partner. Vikramaditya Motwane Birthday: All Movies Of 'Lootera' Director Ranked.

Details about the cast have still been kept under wraps. The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy. Here, a contingent of Naval brave hearts bombed the Karachi port and changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war for liberation.

The operation was executed under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda. According to sources, two superstars have already been approached to play the respective parts of Yadav and Nanda. They have given their consent in principle. While the film is still in its initial stage, pre-production has already started, and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024.

