Remembering Vinod Khanna: Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye and Other Songs Of The Late Actor That Still Feel Like Home! (Watch Videos) Vinod Khanna for us was the swashbuckling, debonair other lead hero in an Amitabh Bachchan film. Even when AB dominated most of the screen time, he could never overshadow Khanna's brilliance. In fact, two-hero projects of the 70s were more popular and bigger hits than the solo leads. There was a certain calmness on his face everytime he appeared on screen. Be it comedy or action or something more thought provoking, Khanna's gentle touch to his characters stood out from his peers. Now that's quite an interesting thing to notice here is that an actor who always comes across as a softie onscreen despite action roles started his career as a villain!

Vinod Khanna did many negative roles in his career made them all appear cooler than even the lead hero. Here are five of our favourites

Aan Milo Sajna

A suave villain with classy persona and wicked style, Khanna quite effectively attract attention in a movie with Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in the lead. He played a disobedient rich kid who didn't like to take no for an answer.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Those were the days when movies of dacoits were a hit formula. Khanna played the ruthless and cruel Jabbar Singh in the film who wrecked havoc on 'gaonwalons' and anybody who defied him, including Dharmendra.

Man Ka Meet

Vinod Khanna played Pran, a spurned lover who decides to take revenge on the girl who didn't choose him. It's amusing how the character is called Pran. The legendary actor Pran was also a popular villain of that era.

Parvarish

A Manmohan Desai movie with Amitabh Bachchan amd Vinod Khanna had to have a brother angle even if they aren't blood-related. Khanna doesn't play an out and out villain here but more of an anti-hero due to an ill-assumption about his birth.

Elaan

A film about a ring that gives humans the power to become invisible. Yes, sounds very Mr India, only thing is this film released in the 70s. Vinod Khanna played Ram Singh a goon who is out to kill the hero. The latter possesses the ring.

