After making waves with The Kashmir Files that shook the nation with its impactful subject, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is on his way to bringing yet another intriguing topic on the greatest achievement of The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The director hinted at this on his social media handle which has roused the curiosity of netizens. The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri and Wife Pallavi Joshi to Embark on ‘Humanity Tour’ of UK, Germany, Netherlands.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek shared a post indicating his plans to make a film on the greatest achievement for humanity by ICMR who made the vaccine in the shortest time and now has achieved the milestone of 200 crore vaccinations. The director wrote:

"I am highly inspired to make a film on this greatest achievement of Humanity. I am also very proud that Bharat did it. Should I make it? If I do, what should be the title? #200CroreVaccinations" Earlier also, the director had shared a post marking the big achievement by ICMR to develop the Covid vaccine without much resources. He simultaneously thanked PM Narendra Modi for his leadership. The Kashmir Files Banned in Singapore: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Release Stopped by IMDA Over ‘One-Sided Portrayal of Muslims’.

"A big SALUTE to the scientists of @icmr_niv, who without much resources, made the vaccine in shortest time. A big SALUTE to @narendramodi for his dynamic & decisive leadership without which it wouldn't have been possible. A big SALUTE to frontline workers. #200CroreVaccinations"

Check Out Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet Below:

I am highly inspired to make a film on this greatest achievement of Humanity. I am also very proud that Bharat did it. Should I make it? If I do, what should be the title? #200CroreVaccinations https://t.co/Yw8GPN3FL7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 18, 2022

Agnihotri has been travelling to different countries as part of the 'Humanity Tour' initiative. The director recently met Annika Klose, SPD Member of Parliament, at the German Parliament in Berlin, and was seen sharing his experience with his fans.

