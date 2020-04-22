Ajay Devgn Promotes Aarogya Setu App Through a Quirky Video; Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Creating 'Personal Bodyguard' for Everyone

Ajay Devgn and PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Bollywood stars are busy making their generous donations to different COVID-19 relief funds, they are also helping the government by promoting some of their initiatives like the Aarogya Setu app. After participating actively in PM Narendra Modi's 'Taali, Thaali Bajo' and 'Diya Jalao' appeals, B-towners, starting with Ajay Devgn are now extending their support to the government's newly launched health app. The Singham actor earlier shared a quirky video to thank the Prime Minister for creating 'personal bodyguard' for everyone. Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan Urge COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Blood With an Aim to Fight the Pandemic (Read Tweets).

"Dhanyawad @PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi. Download @SetuAarogya now!" he tweeted while sharing his funny video about the same. The video shows the actor interacting with his bodyguard 'Setu' who further explains him the importance of downloading the Aarogya Setu app. The app is beneficial for every citizen since it helps us track any COVID-19 patient in our surrounding along with other useful features. Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police for Their Contribution to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Singham Will Wear His Khakee and Stand Beside You Whenever You Ask’.

Check out Ajay Devgn's Video

After PM Narendra Modi's request on April 14, nearly 20 million people have installed the app in just two days, taking the total number of downloads to over 60 million. The government also believes that such active promotion by the celebrities will further boost its reach amongst the population. Once the lockdown is lifted, this app will become even more beneficial and centre is hoping for everyone to download it on their phones.