Was Hrithik Roshan Caught Smoking in the Recent Picture With His Sons? Here's What the Actor Has to Say! 

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have already set a great example with their co-parenting decision for separated couples all over. The duo decided to move in together amid the coronavirus lockdown so as to stay along side their kids during this crisis. Recently, Sussanne took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Hrithik along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan in their balcony. The trio seemed to be in a deep conversation and fans loved the perfect family click although later, a Twitter user pointing out to what a white-something patch near Hrithik's hand, asked if the actor smoked on the micro-blogging platform. When Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai Title Track Got An Amul Revamp (Watch Video).

While it isn't visible in the picture, the user tagged Hrithik whilst asking the same and the actor graciously clarified this doubt on the social media platform. Responding to the fan, Hrithik wrote, "I am a non-smoker. :) and if I was Krrish, first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

The actor's response certainly won over his fans who were certainly hoping the actor to turn out to be a non-smoker. Replying to the actor, a user wrote, "You are an hero nonetheless sir be it reel life or real life @iHrithik sir. I dont think he is holding anything in his hand it is just an illusion." Hrithik Roshan Treats His Fans With a Divine Sunkissed Selfie!

Hrithik is known to be a fitness enthusiast and with a recent post also showed that not only him but his father Rakesh Roshan is particular about his health at his age as he shared the Sr Roshan's picture of a home workout.