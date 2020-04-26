When Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai Title Track Got An Amul Revamp (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Amul ad (Photo credit: Twitter)

Apart from Doordarshan, there's someone else who is also making the most from the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat on the national channel. That is Amul India. Old nostalgic ads of the brand from the 80s and 90s are back on Television to give you a feel of nostalgia in a perfect way. We already shared with you a multitude of old Amul commercials that are now airing on TV. However, there is one other ad that many might not be aware of because by the time it must have aired, many had moved to the cable TV revolution. This has two kids reprising the Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai's title track. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai – 5 Times When Actors Directed Their Son’s Debut

If you remember in the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel were marooned in an island where they danced on the song and created the signature step. One of the kids here is Parzaan Dastur, the star-gazing guy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Kaho Na Pyar Hai pic.twitter.com/7qqUUrwnyY — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai released in 2000 and the Hindi film industry had never been the same again. Overnight the industry got a star who is a complete package. Besides being ridiculously handsome, Hrithik Roshan had good acting chops, awesome dance skills and some superb action moves.