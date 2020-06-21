On World Music Day on Sunday, popular Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya shared that day is dedicated to musicians, composers and singers who put in efforts on making music, which help listeners in many ways. Jigar told IANS: "The feeling of dedicating one day for music although music is something you can listen to 24x7, 365 (days). It is something that really relieves us from stress and anxiety and gives a good time to all of us..." World Music Day 2020: Madhuri Dixit Is Caught in the Act of Chilling and Humming, Says ‘Music Heals’ (Watch Video)

He said that in a country, where actors are celebrated more because of their songs than the musicians, who made the song. "I think it is very important that a day like World Music day is dedicated to emphasise and bring to light the fact that okay that it's actually the musicians, composers and singers who put in a lot of effort to make the song and give them their credit and celebrate music in any way. World Music Day 2020: Bhushan Kumar, Sona Mohapatra, Amit Trivedi Wish Fans With Wonderful Posts (View Pics)

Sachin shared that he treats everyday of his life as World Music Day. "I celebrate music virtually every day of my life. But I am glad that the whole world will celebrate music on this day and being a musician myself I know that maybe the work we've done or many legends has inspired, helped and accompanied listeners in many ways. It makes me happy that I am a musician and I am proud that we are celebrating music," he told IANS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).