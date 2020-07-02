Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to direct a Bollywood remake of the French film ‘Gang Story. The Hindi version of the film is titled "Yaara", and the film will feature Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Mishra. "Yaara is a homage to honour the friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. Not Just Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara With Shruti Haasan to Release on Zee5

I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions," said Dhulia. Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor Confirmed to Star Opposite Akshay Kumar in His Next Espionage Thriller

The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Nepal-India border. "Yaara" is a ZEE5 original film produced by Sunir Kheterpal.

