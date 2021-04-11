Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui will make his directorial debut with the film Bole Chudiyan. Before the film, starring Nawazuddin with Tamannaah Bhatia, releases, Shamas has already started work on a short film titled Zero Kilometer, featuring Jaihind Kumar and Tanya Desai. Jogira Sara Ra Ra! – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming Film.

"I got an opportunity to travel to film festivals across 35 countries for 'Miyan Kal Aana' (his earlier short film, about 'triple talaq'), which I can't forget ever. This is the reason behind making 'Zero Kilometer' after my feature film. I think no work is ever too small or big and good or bad. I will try to follow this policy in future as well," said Shamas. Baarish Ki Jaaye Song Teaser Out! Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Sunanda Sharma’s Sweet Love Story Turns Brutal (Watch Video).

Check Out Komal Nahta's Tweet Below:

After helming feature film #BoleChudiyan & award-winning short film #MiyanKalAana, director @ShamasSiddiqui gears up for his next short #ZeroKilometer featuring @jaihindkumar77 & #TanyaDesai, en route yet another journey to International film festivals! Presented by @MagicIfFilms pic.twitter.com/ZNK4FmUUbd — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 10, 2021

Apart from this, Shamas is working on youth romantic comedy film titled "Chalta Purza" and an action film "Gehu, Ganna Aur Gun". The cast for these films is to be decided.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).