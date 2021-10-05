The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community, providing theater directors with prosperous support since 1916. As Broadway and live theater reopens, Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, and Executive Director, Bevin Ross; recently announced a reimagined Directors Project and a commitment of millions of dollars to the program. In June they announced the election of long-time Board member, Bonnie Comley, as the new Board President.

As a three-time Tony Award-winning producer, CEO, and Founder of BroadwayHD, Comley, is already shaking up the theater industry and the Drama League Board with new members and initiatives. Comley has recently recruited Broadway colleagues, Irene Gandy, Kumiko Yoshii, Sarah Hutton, and Townsend Teague. Sarah Hutton, Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster, has 12+ years of experience in the theatre and live entertainment industry, including at The Shubert Organization. Kumiko Yoshii, Executive Vice President & Head of International Business Development of The John Gore Organization, Inc. and President of Gorgeous Entertainment, Inc. is producing the upcoming Karate Kid musical and has produced Broadway and international touring productions throughout her career. Irene Gandy is a well-known, veteran theatrical press agent, and the first Black female member of ATPAM. Gandy received a 2020 Tony Special Honors Award for her lifelong commitment to the theater community. Townsend Teague is the Founder & CEO of Teague Theatrical Group and has worked as a General Manager for several Broadway productions.

Comley took the helm of the Board as The Drama League’s first Broadway industry leader to hold the position in over 50 years. An award-winning member of the New York theater community, Comley has also been recognized as a Top Silicon Valley Entrepreneur to Watch in 2021. As founder and CEO of BroadwayHD, the world’s premier online streaming platform delivering over 350 premium live productions to theater fans globally, Comley & BroadwayHD provided a bright path forward during the closure of theater worldwide due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Comley’s unique skill set, a merging of theater prowess, technology, and Columbia Business School training has proved invaluable to The Drama League over the course of the last 20 months as the organization’s programming is abundant with digital capture.

The Drama League of New York, since 1916, has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community, providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support. The Drama League advances the American theater by providing a life-long artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with, and between, audiences. The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development. The Drama League carefully selects directors whose vision and talent are unparalleled, with a clear commitment to the craft, the field, and audiences.

Through their work, The Drama League celebrates the important role theatergoers have in the future of the industry and champions the impact theater plays in civic life. The Drama League breaks the formidable barriers that impede success in the arts. These directors, nurtured and empowered by The Drama League's support, are trained to create the most rigorous work possible, as a live exchange between artists and audiences. In doing so, they elevate the conversation, deeply impacting theaters, and their communities. Bringing people together to celebrate difference, share experiences, and discover common ground are crucial needs served by the work of Drama League directors. This necessary cultural practice is the foundation of our shared humanity.