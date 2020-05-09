Britney Spears Lays in a Desert Wearing a Skimpy Gold Monokini For Her 2016 Album, Glory's New Cover and Fans Can't Handle the Heat! (View Pic)

Britney Spears Glory Album Cover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears has been a musical icon for many especially back in the 90s. The songstress holds to her name some of the biggest hits of the time. Recently, her loyal fans made sure to give her 2016 album, Glory a big push as it reached to the top of the download charts. To celebrate the same, fans had been asking Spears to release a new album cover and well, in a big surprise, the 38-year-old actress actually did. Britney changed the official cover of Glory on digital services and it went from being a close-up shot of her from back in the day to a hot picture of her lying in a desert. Britney Spears Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot Days after Taryn Manning Wrote a Cryptic Post Concerned About Her Crossroads Co-Star.

Britney set the temperatures soaring as she shared a picture of herself in a gold bikini that left little to imagination. The "Hit Me One More Time Singer" stunned everyone with this picture and sharing the same, wrote, "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all!!!!" In the picture, not only is Spars shimmering in her gold swimsuit but also can be seen chained up with a silver prop alongside. As per reports, this was supposed to be the original cover for the album but wasn't approved then. The risque picture is now going viral on the internet and Spears'fans can't stop raving about it. Britney Spears Flaunts Her Natural Blonde Look from Her Maui Vacation (Watch Video).

Check Out the Picture Here:

When the cover of Glory was released in 2016, many of Britney's fans found it boring and too subdued for her personality and we bet they are going to be thrilled with this one. On May 3, Britney's fans got her 2016 album to the number downloads spot on iTunes. Shocked to hear the news, the singer in a video message said, “I have no idea what happened, but because of you, I’m having the best day ever.”