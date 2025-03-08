Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82. The couple shared nearly six decades of marriage, having tied the knot on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, after dating for two years. The news of Carl’s passing was shared by the legendary singer’s team on Instagram. Now, Dolly has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband with a new song titled “If You Hadn’t Been There”. Singer Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Dies at 82 – Read Statement.

In an emotional Instagram post, Dolly Parton shared a throwback picture with Carl and reflected on their lifelong bond. “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him, ‘If You Hadn’t Been There,’” she wrote.

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Husband Carl Dean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Official Audio of ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ Song

Honouring Carl Dean’s memory, Dolly Parton released the official audio of “If You Hadn’t Been There” on her YouTube channel. The heartfelt song serves as a tribute to their decades-long love. Earlier, Dolly expressed her gratitude to well-wishers, sharing, “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl. I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).