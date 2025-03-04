Legendary singer Dolly Parton is grieving the passing of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, who died at the age of 82 in Nashville on March 3. The couple, who shared over six decades of love and companionship, had kept their relationship largely private despite Dolly’s global fame. A statement released on behalf of the family included Dolly’s heartfelt words: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” The statement also confirmed that Carl Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by close family members. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra and Donnie. Angie Stone, Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer, Dies in Tragic Car Crash at 63.

