January 19, 2025, Special Days: Kokborok Day in Tripura, India, commemorates the recognition of the Kokborok language as an official language of Tripura in 1979. Kokborok is spoken by the indigenous communities of the state. The observance includes cultural programs and activities organized by the state government. Then there is World Religion Day, observed on the third Sunday in January, which falls on January 19, 2025, the day promotes interfaith understanding and harmony among all religions. There are a few minor observances, along with a few important birthdays and birth anniversaries. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Kokborok Day in Tripura Gun Appreciation Day World Religion Day National Popcorn Day World Snow Day World Quark Day Tin Can Day Good Memory Day Epiphany in Eastern Christianity Timkat in Ethiopia and Eritrea

Famous January 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dolly Parton Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) Mac Miller (1992-2018) Varun Tej Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020) Karun Chandhok James Watt (1736-1819) Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) Robert E. Lee (1807-1870) Janis Joplin (1943-1970) Katey Sagal Logan Lerman Shawn Johnson East Phil Everly (1939-2014) Frank Bainimarama

