The legendary American jazz composer and keyboardist, Chick Corea, died on February 9. He was aged 79. He reportedly died of a rare form of cancer at his home in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. A statement has been released on his website regarding his demise. It read, “It is with great sadness we announce that on February 9th, Chick Corea passed away at the age of 79, from a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently. Throughout his life and career, Chick relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new, and in playing the games that artists do.” Christopher Plummer Dies at 91: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Others Pay Tribute to 'The Sound of Music' Star.

It was in the 1960s when Chick Corea started his career. In 1966, he released his debut album “Tones for Joan’s Bones”. The 23-time Grammy winner thanked everyone before he breathed his last. He had stated, “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It's not only that the world needs more artists, it's also just a lot of fun.” Robert C Jones No More: Oscar-Winning Screenwriter and Acclaimed Film Editor Dies at 84.

There are several fans, musicians and others across the globe who have mourned over the demise of Chick Corea. Bollywood composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “One of the greatest jazz musicians, pianists and composers of all time, without a doubt. Goodbye #ChickCorea.” Musician and corporate speaker Mark Schulman wrote, “RIP One of the greatest keyboard players and composers in my lifetime certainly… #chickcorea My heart goes out to your family… Thank you for everything you’ve contributed and your influence on all of us.” RIP, Chick Corea!

