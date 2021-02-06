Legendary actor Christopher Plummer, who is popularly known for his brilliant work in The Sound of Music and was also an Oscar winner, died on Friday (Feb 6), his manager confirmed. The veteran Canadian star was 91. Plummer passed away at his home in Connecticut, by his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his close friend and manager Lou Pitt said. Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," a part of Pitt’s statement read. Christopher Plummer, Oscar-Winning Hollywood Legend, Dies at 91.

Plummer’s career spanned seven decades, wherein he proved his versatility by acting in films, television and theatre. As soon as the sad news broke online, celebs from the fraternity paid tribute to the iconic actor. Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Rian Johnson and many more mourned Christopher’s demise. Check out a few celebs reactions below. Mira Furlan, Babylon 5 Actress, Dies at 65 Due to West Nile Virus.

Jamie Lee Curtis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

Ana de Armas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

Chris Evans

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

Rian Johnson

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021

Elijah Wood

So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021

Carl Weathers

RIP, Christopher Plummer. Thank you for so many years of entertainment. #BePeace https://t.co/O8VnTWRjdP — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2021

George Takei

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Plummer was among the most admired faces in Hollywood, with almost 100 films and many television roles at his credit. It was at the age of 82 when he took home the Oscars for his supporting role in Beginners. With this, he became the oldest actor to win an Academy Award. May his soul RIP.

