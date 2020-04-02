Cody Simpson Says '6 Months With You is Worth a Lifetime' in an Adorable Post Celebrating Anniversary With Miley Cyrus (View Pic)

Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson just completed six-months of togetherness and we have to say, they have been one of the most adored couples for netizens. From spending Halloween and Thanksgiving together to their fun New Year, it has been amazing to see all their 'firsts' on Instagram. Marking the special occasion of their six-month anniversary, Cody Simpson took to Instagram to share a special story dedicated to his girlfriend and had the sweetest message to give. Given the current time where everyone is tense amid the coronavirus lockdown, it was a delight to see such a romantic post. Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Here's What Boyfriend Cody Simpson Has to Say!

Sharing a black and white picture of Miley where she's dressed in casual black attire, Simpson wrote, "6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” Simpson captioned the post. “I love you.” This heart-melting posts had their fans going crazy with happiness for the couple's milestone. Cyrus and Simpson first went public with their relationship in October 2019. The duo started dating just weeks after Cyrus ended her relationship with former partner Kaitlynn Carter. Although it has been evident how serious the Australian singer is about Cyrus given that he also wrote a beautiful song for her. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Fortunate’ That Her Family and Friends Are Safe After the Nashville Tornadoes, Says ‘My Heart Is Broken for My Home State’.

Check Out Cody Simpson's Post Here:

The couple have been going strong since a while now and recently also adopted a new dog together, Bo, who is named for the singer’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus. Simpson had previously mentioned that he has always been a huge fan of Miley and that the "Wreaking Ball" singer was also his childhood crush. He even said, "I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.” Well, we're happy the couple doing so well and hope to more of their adorable posts on social media!