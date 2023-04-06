Tollywood star Nani's first pan-India project Dasara has taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making it Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone. The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the U.S. where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently. Nani and Keerthy Suresh Are on Cloud Nine After SS Rajamouli Shared His Review on Their Film Dasara (View Posts).

Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the audience: "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara." The film's success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member was gifted a 10-gram gold coin. Dasara: Makers of Nani’s Film to Reduce Ticket Price of the Hindi Version to Rs 112.

Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is now picking up with positive talk. Set in a colliery village in Telangana, 'Dasara' has proved to be a hit, showcasing the power of good storytelling, slick direction, and talented actors. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner.

