Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. The annual Hindu festival is celebrated at the end of Sharad Navaratri and holds immense significance to people across the country. There are various stories and folktales around the celebration of ⁠Dussehra. People across North India celebrate Lord Rama’s victory against the evil demon Ravana on the occasion of ⁠Dussehra. In the eastern, southern and western parts of the country, ⁠Dussehra signifies the day that Goddess Durga slays the evil demon Mahishasura and begins her journey back to Mount Kailasha. On the occasion of ⁠Dussehra, people often make it a point to share Happy ⁠Dussehra 2025 wishes and messages, ⁠Dussehra images and wallpapers, ⁠Dussehra 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Dussehra WhatsApp stickers and ⁠Dussehra Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Since the stories surrounding the commemoration of ⁠Dussehra vary from region to region, the way that the festival is celebrated is also varied. People across North India conduct and attend Ramleela processions where the story of Ramayan is reiterated, and people make it a point to celebrate the day by indulging in these activities. The recreation of Ravan Dahan is a popular and spectacular event in North India. Meanwhile, people also celebrate this day by preparing for Durga visarjan, where they bid adieu to the idols of Goddess Durga that were being revered in pandals for the last nine days. Bank Holiday on October 2? Are Banks Open Nationwide on Thursday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says.

The celebration of Dussehra is considered to be a community event and people make it a point to come together to mark this auspicious festival. As we prepare to celebrate ⁠Dussehra 2025, here are some Happy ⁠Dussehra 2025 wishes and messages, ⁠Dussehra images and wallpapers, ⁠Dussehra 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Dussehra WhatsApp stickers and ⁠Dussehra Facebook status pictures that you can share online with your family and friends. Kullu Dussehra 2025 Dates in Himachal Pradesh: Know History, Significance, Rituals of the Week-Long Celebrations in Kullu Valley.

Dussehra Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra Wishes: May This Dussehra Enlighten in You the Hopes of Merry Times and a Year Full of Surprises and Smiles. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra Wishes: Wishing You All a Very Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama Shower His Finest Blessings on You and Your Family.

Dussehra Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra Wishes: May You Always Walk on the Right Path Like Lord Rama. Wish You a Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra 2025 Greetings: Sending My Choicest Wishes to You and Your Family on Dussehra. May You Be Happy and Feel Fulfilled Always.

Dussehra Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra 2025 Greetings: Happy Dussehra! This Is the Day That Reminds Us That in the End, Goodness Triumphs and Evil Comes to an End.

Dussehra Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dussehra 2025 Greetings: Have an Amazing Dussehra! May Your Anger Burn Away Today, Just Like the Effigy of Ravana.

Dussehra, in its core, celebrates the victory of good over evil and is a reminder that no matter how long it takes, the good will always persevere. The celebration is also considered to be the beginning of the official countdown to Diwali - which is marked 20 days after Dussehra. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra 2025!

