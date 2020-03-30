Deepika Padukone Starrer Chhapaak’s UK Premiere on Star Plus Invites More Than 100k Viewers Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was a medium budget film with a hard-hitting message. Helmed by the terrific director, Meghna Gulzar, this one minted decent at the box office by collecting Rs 55.44 crore in total. While the film did not become a blockbuster, as expected, recently, when this Deepika starrer was aired in the United Kingdom it literally broke records. The UK premiere of Chhapaak on Sunday (March 29) on Star Plus was a win-win with 100,000 viewers glued to their TV sets, according to exclusive data obtained by BizAsiaLive.com. Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone’s Solid Act and Laxmi Agarwal’s Brave Story Deserve a Stronger Film.

Well, looks like, amid the coronavirus crisis, people are preferring to binge-watch Bollywood films in their quarantine time. Coming back to the news, Chhapaak's viewership initially started with a massive 76,100 viewers at 20:00 (08: 00 PM) rising to 103,600 viewers in total. With this, Padukone's film is a star and also the biggest film telecast on UK television since the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's Acid Attacker in Chhapaak is NOT Rajesh, But Bashir - Here's The Full Truth.

Check Out The Trailer Of Chhapaak Below:

Further, as reported and going by the viewerships, Deepika's Chhapaak has also beaten Kartik Aaryahn's Pati Patni Aur Woh on Sony MAX which was aired during the same slot (20:00). PPAW's viewership had peaked to 23,000 viewers. Not to forget, one of the main reasons for the superb viewership of Chhapaak can be that this film is not available on any OTT platform and thus the curiousness among fans. Indeed, it's a time to rejoice for DP. Stay tuned!