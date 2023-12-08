A woman has filed a police report against Diplo, once again claiming that he distributed nude photographs without her consent. The woman, identified as Shelly Auguste, filed the new police report in August. In November, Los Angeles Police Department submitted the case to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office and it's now under review, reports People magazine. As per Pitchfork, this is part of an ongoing legal battle that first came to light in 2020, the allegations of which Diplo has denied. Diplo in Legal Trouble; DJ Accused of Distributing Revenge Porn.

In the report, Auguste is suing the DJ, 45, for sexual battery, gender violence, intentional intrusion into private affairs, battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud, as well as violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act and violation of the Tom Bane Civil Rights Act. People further states that the same day Auguste went to the police station, she said in the report, a woman contacted her on Instagram and told her that she had six nude photographs of her; Auguste explained in the report “that they were the photographs that either (Diplo) took or that she had given to him”.

Auguste, who previously claimed the DJ distributed sexually explicit videos of her without her permission and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, “believes that (Diplo) is distributing the nude photographs because he is mad at her for recently filing legal action against him,” as per Pitchfork. A civil trial is reportedly scheduled for April 2024. Meanwhile, an attorney for Diplo said that Auguste "has been orchestrating an ongoing smear campaign against (Diplo)" for more than three years, and this is no different. Diplo Accuser Regrets Filing the Lawsuit, Drops Sexual Assault Charges Against the DJ.

“Ms Auguste has already been the subject of a restraining order, the violation of which resulted in an arbitrator’s ruling and a court judgement of more than $1.2 million in damages because of her misconduct. Her recent attempt to enlist a co-conspirator to shake down (Diplo) in a bogus lawsuit fell apart within days when indisputable evidence disproved her story, and the case was dismissed," Bryan Freedman said in a statement. In July 2021, Auguste filed a police report accusing Diplo of recording and distributing sexual content without her permission.

