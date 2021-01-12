American rapper Dr Dre is reportedly still in ICU. The artiste was rushed to intensive care unit after he suffered from sudden brain aneurysm. The doctors are still trying to figure out what happened to the 55-year-old rap star, reports TMZ.com. Dr Dre Health Update: 55-Year-Old Music Mogul Says He Is Doing Great After Hospitalisation

Dr Dre is admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. According to sources, doctors continue to do a battery of tests to get to the root problem. Doctors also want him in ICU in case he suffers another aneurysm. If that happens, time would be of the essence. Hip-hop Legend Dr Dre Hospitalised in Los Angeles After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre suffered from aneurysm in his Pacific Palisades home on January 4. The rapper started out as a member of electro-music group, the World Class Wreckin' Cru, in 1985, and his stint with the gangsta rap group N.W.A made him famous. Dr Dre is counted among artistes who popularised West Coast G-funk, a subgenre of hip hop, in the nineties.

