Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza set Instagram on fire as they grooved on popular rapper Badshah, Tainy and J Balvin's latest song 'Voodoo'. Andrea shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the two beauty queens are seen twinning in a black bodycon dress. Andrea and Harnaaz even sported the same smokey eye-make up and nude lips for the video clip. Jugnu Song: Badshah Recalls Tough Time While Shooting for His Latest Love Track With Akanksha Sharma (Watch Video).

The 2020 Miss Universe captioned the video: Latin + Asian = Fire emoji. The video currently has over 143,000 likes and over 1 million views on the platform. The trilingual anthemic track 'Voodoo' marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin. Fly Song Out! Shehnaaz Gill’s Melody Featuring Badshah Is a Visual Treat for Shehnaazians (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, and Daddy Yankee. 'Voodoo' follows Badshah's latest EP 'Retropanda - Part 1', that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.

