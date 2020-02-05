Herbie Sahara (Saharauk) Making Punjabi Music Recognised by Performing Worldwide

Herbie Sahara (Photo Credits: File Image)

Akshay Kumar, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Diljit, Kiara starer film Good Newwz doing god job at the Box office. Movie's songs are hit the top charts, especially Tera Lal Ghaghra. This song is version 2.0 of the original one which was sung in 2004 by Herbie Sahara. It got the same love worldwide as it is getting today in India and worldwide. Let us talk about Herbie Sahara (Saharauk) a bit as many don't know this international superstar performer singers from the UK in India.

Herbie Sahara (saharauk) is star performers from the UK taking Indian flavour to worldwide especially Punjabi Music. They are making us proud by promoting Indian Music worldwide.

In past 25 years Herbie Sahara (saharauk) has worked with many top names of Bollywood. From late Kuldeep Manak, Surinder Shinda, the late Surjit Bindrakhia, Hans Raj Hans, Manmohan Waaris, Bollywood star Himesh Reshammiya. Recently alongside 'Bad Boy' Badshah in Australia, Sahara has an infectious style of Bhangra music that gives them an immediate impact as soon as the opening credits of their songs roll.

Herbie Sahara (saharauk) is famous in our neighbouring countries, especially in Pakistan. They have covered many countries like Pakistan, India, Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, Holland, Belgium and most recently Kenya taking their music philosophy to unite one and all in all corners of the globe.

Herbie Sahara (saharauk) performed lal Ghaghra in 2016 at designers Asifa & Nabeel at QHBCW Bridal Couture Week finale on the catwalk in Lahore in front of the fashion glitterati.

In 2018, they performed at the Coca Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy event in Lahore in front over 15,000 fans, followed by a star performance at the Multan Cricket Stadium in front of 35,000 passionate fans for the Wasim Akram's Sultans XI vs Shoaib Malik's Toofan XI exhibition game.

We feel India and Pakistan are their favourite place. In January 2019, Sahara performed to a crowd well over 45,000+ at CokeFest in Islamabad, and again in January 2020, they were at a major food festival as the headline act to sing their anthems to over 40,000 guests!

A testament to their Music, their songs and their undeniable pulling power! To date, Sahara has been on the live music scene for over 25 years. In 25 years they have given many chartbusters songs and Album. Being an Indian if you don't know their past well don't worry we have come up with the whole list of their songs and Album with years which will help you their songs on youtube.

Here's the list of charismatic singer and performers Herbie Sahara.

* Intemptation Album 1993

* Dilmangdi single Surinder 1993

* Let loose Album 1994

* Blueprint Album 1997

* Ruff Kutz Dil mangdi (single ) 1997

* Tappeh (single ) 1999

* Purely Nachural 7 single 2000

* Mele Vich individual Nachural Rec 2000 Access all areas Album 2001

* Shera Vargi Jaan (RDB) single

* Purely Nachural 8 Dhol Punjabi Single 2003

* Undisputed Album 2004

* Tsunami charity single Sathi 2005

* Urban Flavas 3 Nachna single 2005

* Vasakhi single ( religious ) 2007

* No 1 Hitmen return single (2010)

* Niche single fireman returns (2012)

* Billo Hai single ( 2015)

* Billo Hai Film parchi (2017)

* Shake It single

* Addi maar Film ( Heer Maan Ja )

* Down n dirty film ( Heer Maan Ja )

* Worldwide 2019 Single

* Laal ghagra ( Goodnewwz Bollywood).