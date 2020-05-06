A Good Marriage: Nicole Kidman to Produce Adaptation of Kimberly McCreight’s Acclaimed Novel

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to produce a series adaptation of American author Kimberly McCreights novel "A Good Marriage". Kidman is attached to the project, which is currently in development at Amazon, as an executive producer, reports variety.com. "A Good Marriage" narrates story of how a woman's brutal murder in upscale Brooklyn opens up new realities, and reveals the compromises some couples make and the secrets they keep. Hunting Season Adaptation: James Wan and John Wick Writer Derek Kolstad Team Up For a Sci-Fi Time Travel Movie.

Kidman will executive produce under her Blossom Films banner, along with Blossom Films' Per Saari. David Farr is attached with the project to write the adaptation. Farr previously created Amazon's series adaptation of "Hanna". His other credits include creating the adaptation of "The Night Manager" and writing for the series "Spooks". Brothers in Arms: Popular Video Game’s TV Adaptation Is In Works at Gearbox Entertainment

McCreight's other novels include "Reconstructing Amelia", "Where They Found Her," and "The Outliers" trilogy. Blossom Films is also working on "Reconstructing Amelia" and creating it as an HBO film.