Actress Richa Chadha was spotted in London shooting for her international debut Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia star William Moseley. In the image, Richa stands side by side with her co-actor, Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise. Aaina marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other. Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal to Return for Season 2 of Audio Series 'Virus 2062'.

View Richa and William Filming:

The production of Aaina is in the capable hands of Big Cat Films Limited (UK), helmed by producers Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh. Currently, the film is in full swing of production in the bustling streets of London, where the leading duo were captured with their director, Markus Meedt. The film Aaina marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, including Shelter and Anonymous and episodes of mini-series Let's Get Macho. Aaina: Richa Chadha Begins Shoot for Her First International Project in London With William Moseley.

Aaina delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will be shot in the UK largely and also in India. Besides Aaina, Richa is awaiting the release of Fukrey 3, where she will be seen reprising her popular character Bholi Punjaban. The actress also has Heeramandi where she will be seen sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal and Fardeen Khan.