London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Actor Richa Chadha has started shooting for her first international project titled 'Aaina' in London.

As per a statement, 'Aaina' is an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character alongside 'Chronicles of Narnia' fame William Moseley. The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real-life events.

Excited about the project, Richa in a statement said, "I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

'Ainaa' is being helmed by director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project.

In the coming months, Richa will also be seen in 'Fukrey 3'. The film is all set to be released on December 1. She also has finished her other work commitment regarding the maiden project from her production house, Girls will be Girls. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam cinema actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutant Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

"'Girls will be Girls' is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that," Richa earlier said.

Richa also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Netflix series 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. (ANI)

