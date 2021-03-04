Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin surprised everyone when they announced the arrival of their sixth child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl on March 1 and the yoga instructor took to social media to announce the name of their little one. Hilaria shared a cute picture of the newborn and captioned it as, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true." Alec also shared the same image and captioned it as saying, "Blessed." Fans immediately flooded the comments section with love for the couple. Actor Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Their Sixth Child Together.

While many fans were elated to have learned the news of Alec's sixth baby's arrival many trolled the couple and question how they had a sixth baby when Hilaria only welcomed her fifth child five months back. Many question Alec and Hilaria and trolled them to great extent. A user wrote, "Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago.” The actor did not take this well and replied to the user saying, “You should shut the **** up and mind your own business.” Hilaria has also limited comments on her post.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have not indulged in any further information about whether they used a surrogate or adopted the child. "We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything -- what she posted stands," the couple's representative told the publication when asked for further details. The couple shares Carmen, seven, Rafael, five-and-a-half, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two-and-a-half years. Alec Baldwin, 62, also has a 25-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger. Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Suffers From A Miscarriage At 4 Months.

Apart from this, the actor headlined the news when he announced in January that he is leaving Twitter for a while following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. The 62-year-old actor took to the popular micro-blogging site and wrote, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party." He concluded: "Goodbye for now." He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off.

