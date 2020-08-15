On Alejandro's birthday, we take a look at his best films so far (picture credit - Getty Images)

Alejandro González Iñárritu is one of Mexico's best known cinematic exports, there are no two ways about that. He is known for making dark, gritty and excellently shot films. He remains the first Mexican director to be nominated for the Academy Award, he was also the first Mexican to win a Cannes Film Festival director prize. Over the years, he has made some terrific movies. Today is the legendary director's 56th birthday. Let's take a look at some of his best movies.

Amores Perros

Iñárritu’s first feature-length was the amazing Amores Perros, which released in 2000. This is a must-see of Mexican cinema in general. Iñárritu has shown the harsh reality of Mexico in Amores Perros, which is the first film in his Trilogy of Death.

21 Grams

21 Grams is the second film in Alejandro's Trilogy of Death. Unlike Amores Perros, this one is an american, English-language production. It's impossible not to be glued until the finale while watching this film, which released in 2003.

Babel

Babel is undoubtedly Alejandro's best work so far. The fact that he won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for this one, says it all. What's really interesting is that the events in this film take place in four countries - Mexico, Morocco, Japan and the US.

Birdman

Birdman is Iñárritu’s best critically rated film that stars Emma Stone, and Michael Keaton. While Emma and Michael have given terrific performances, the real sell of birdman is its award-winning cinematography. We wish Alejandro a very happy birthday.

