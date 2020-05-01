'Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed': Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Pictures Upcoming Comedy Movie

Gina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Gina Rodriguez will be headlining Paramount Pictures' upcoming comedy The Aliens are Stealing Our Weed. Ryan Firpo, who co-wrote the Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero saga "Eternals", has penned the screenplay of the comedy.

The story follows Candice (Rodriguez) and Izzy, two hapless pot growers who, after their entire crop of weed inexplicably goes missing, uncover an alien conspiracy to steal the planet's marijuana supply.

Rodriguez, 35, will also produce the movie through her company I Can and I Will, alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo's Badlands. Molly Breeskin will serve as executive produce.