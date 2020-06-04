Angelina Jolie Birthday: Netizens Wish the Hollywood Actress by Sharing Her Stunning and Sexy Throwback Pics!

Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood hottie, Angelina Jolie has turned 45! The gorgeous and talented actress from the west has aged gracefully and how! Like always, her fans on the internet had to come to the rescue to make her pandemic birthday a little bit special with their heart warming wishes. Not that the actress is on Twitter, but hey, they do somehow reach to the star through her team, right? Angelina Jolie Birthday: From Maleficent to A Mighty Heart - 5 Films Of the American Actress That Are Unmissable.

The netizens posted wonderful wishes along with her beautiful pictures. She has amassed huge fan following of all age groups especially through films like Girl, Interrupted, Gia, A Mighty Heart, Maleficent, Salt, Mr & Mrs Smith, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider to name a few. Check out the messages posted by her fans for her making her one of the top trends on Twitter.

Angelina's Red Pout

A very Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman & the most Versatile actress 'Angelina Jolie' 😘#AngelinaJolie#HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/5m8wiI5TJB — Jessica Chastain as Poison Ivy ʬ⁸⁴ 🍥 (@ChastainxMargot) June 4, 2020

Twinkle In Her Eyes

Not only from outside she is as beautiful from inside ♥️ A great personality with inner beauty Happy Birthday 🥂#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/rz2daGztVt — Rajeev Jaiswal (@rj_actionreplay) June 4, 2020

Savage and Sexy

Happy Birthday to that Kick Ass Cool Lady #AngelinaJolie 🎂🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/iBMv8R6doU — Tasha Michelle (@FukuTama4) June 4, 2020

Those Expressions...

Pretty Monochrome Photo-Shoot

22. Accdg. to ELLE, #AngelinaJolie will speak to students at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, where the former secretary oversees the Kerry Initiative. Kerry, in turn, has agreed to speak at the London School of Economics, where Jolie is a visiting professor (2018). pic.twitter.com/c3720Kq4tw — Angelina Jolie FP 🥳 (@AngelTresJolie) June 3, 2020

Like a Diamond!

Happy Birthday Queen ❤️Most beautiful woman out there 😍#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/pErdMiWh7h — Anmol Pal (@imAnmolPal) June 4, 2020

Hotness!

In una vita parallela, la mia girl. Auguri #AngelinaJolie <3 pic.twitter.com/36veEJZtQ4 — Chiara C. Santamaria (@machedavvero) June 4, 2020

Happy Happy

Happy #45th birthday to the most admirable, strong and beautiful woman in the world✨👏🏼#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/AXgsWKlM5D — Ｋａｒｌｉ🦈 (@DarkRose_4) June 4, 2020

On the personal front, Angelina recently had a blast on daughter Shiloh’s 14th birthday. She reunited with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and their kids Knox, Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Maddox on this occasion. Not only they had a sort of mini family reunion on this special day, but also reportedly had a pizza party at Brad's residence! Well, looks like the actress is in a good place on the family front and what can be a better gift than this, especially in 2020! Just like her lakhs of fans, we too wish AJ a very happy birthday!