Anne Hathaway is an exceptional talent that has had a really consistent career. From starring in comedies to blockbusters to really deep and personal films, Anne Hathaway is an actor filled with range. The range of emotions that she displays on screen easily puts her up there with some of the best actors of our generation. Hathaway can be sweet and calm on screen and then turn it up by being a femme fatale in her next project. All of these qualities just make her a top tier actress.

Anne Hathaway has a really impressive filmography too. The list is filled with some great dramas, action features and science fiction thrillers. So to celebrate her 39th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

The Intern (7.1)

The Intern is a buddy comedy drama which stars Anne Hathaway alongside Robert De Niro. The film follows a senior citizen who becomes an intern at a fashion website and forms a friendship with the company’s CEO. The film succeeds due to the chemistry of its two leads.

Les Misérables (7.6)

Les Misérables is a period musical set during 19th century France. It tells the story of Jean Valjean who after years of being hunted by the police, takes upon himself to take care of a worker's daughter. Hathaway plays the role of Fantine, whose story is as harrowing as they come. Hathaway won an Oscar for this role.

Dark Waters (7.6)

Dark Water is a legal thriller starring Mark Ruffalo that follows his character Robert Bilott’s case against a chemical manufacturing company, DuPont. It is based on a real life case and Anne Hathaway stars in it too playing the role of Sarah Bilott. The film received praise for its well-executed thrills and story.

The Dark Knight Rises (8.4)

Finale of The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises sees Batman go up against Bane. In a film that puts Batman through his most difficult test yet, The Dark Knight Rises was a fitting conclusion to the trilogy. Hathaway plays the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and really gives a great performance that really rivals that of Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns.

Interstellar (8.6)

Anne Hathaway again teams up with Christopher Nolan for this sci-fi epic that features astronauts attempting an Interstellar travel to ensure humanity’s survival. It’s a personal story amidst all the grandiose of its plot. Hathaway plays the role of Amelia Brand, an astronaut. Her relationship with Matthew McConaughey is a highlight of the film.

Anne Hathaway truly is one of the most exciting actors of our time and I can’t wait to see where her career goes from here. With this we finish off the list and wish Anne Hathaway a really happy birthday.

