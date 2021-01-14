Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway revealed during a virtual visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be referred to by her nickname, Annie. According to Page Six, the 'Colossal' star said, "Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please. Anything but Anne." Anne Hathaway Calls Returning to Screen After a Break a Tough Challenge

The 38-year-old star has been publicly known by her birth name, 'Anne Hathaway,' since she joined the Screen Actors Guild at the age of 14.

As reported by Page Six, her mother, however, is the only person in her life who calls her "Anne" and that only happens when the matriarch is upset with the superstar. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Biggest Challenge as a Mom During the Lockdown

Anne Hathaway Reveals the Correct Pronunciation of Her Name

Annie Hathaway ✅

Ms. H ✅

Hath ✅

Anne Hathaway 🚫#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/VdDYIuFiGt— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 13, 2021

"So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me," she told Fallon. Annie wed actor and businessman Adam Shulman in 2012. The pair share sons 3-year-old Jonathan and 1-year-old Jack.