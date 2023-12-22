Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom , stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the lead role alongside. The film has hit the big screens today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this courtroom drama in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch Trailer of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Here:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom 2023 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Tamilrockers, Neru Tamilrockers HD Download, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Movie Download Pagalworld, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Movie Download Filmyzilla, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Movie Download Openload, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Movie Download Tamilrockers, Neru Movie Download Movierulz, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Movie Download 720p, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Full Movie Download 480p, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Full Movie Download bolly4u, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Dunki, Maestro, Hi Nanna among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).