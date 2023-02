The Bad Boys are officially returning, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announcing that they'll reunite for a fourth film in the franchise Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled sequel is in early pre-production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct, reports Variety. The filmmakers, who also helmed Warner Bros' scrapped Batgirl movie, directed 2020's Bad Boys for Life, which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, 25 years after the first Bad Boys film was released. Chris Rock Turns Down Offer to Host Oscars 2023 after Will Smith Slap Incident – Reports.

Shortly after the threequel hit theatres, Sony announced that a fourth Bad Boys film was in development, and Bad Boys for Life went on to earn $426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters. On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially charging ahead by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!" Emancipation Teaser: Will Smith Plays a Slave Who Wants to Escape in This Antoine Fuqua Directorial, Film to Hit Theatres on December 2 (Watch Video).

The video follows Smith as he drives to Lawrence's home, saying: "Yo, I've got an announcement. Y'all better stop scrolling." As a little hint, Smith plays the opening bars of "Shake Ya Tailfeather," Nelly, P Diddy and Murphy Lee's song from the 2003 Bad Boys II soundtrack. "I wish I was you, not knowing what I'm about to show me." Arriving at Lawrence's door, the duo declare that the fourth film is officially on the way.