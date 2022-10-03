Emancipation is an upcoming Apple original film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was earlier set for 2022 release but was shelved after the actor slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Now the makers have dropped Emancipation official teaser and the movie is reported to have a $120m budget and Will Smith plays an enslaved person who escaped a Louisiana plantation in the 1860s and made his way to the north. Lisa Kudrow To Play Main Lead in Taika Waititi’s Apple TV Series ‘Time Bandits’.

Emancipation Teaser

