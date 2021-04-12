Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among late screen icons who were given tributes along with Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman, at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards held in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. The tribute, in the form of a video clip, was a homage paid to over 40 artists the world of screen lost during the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians. BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Nomadland Wins Big, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand Grab Best Actor Trophies.

The video started with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Irrfan's name was accompanied by dialogue from his 2012 Hollywood film "Life Of Pi". Other late artists who were remembered in the video included Ian Holm and Barbara Windsor, and the video ended with a tribute to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Yet Another Brilliant Red Carpet Appearance in Her Black Ronald van der Kemp Design.

The BAFTA, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, offered their condolences to the Royal household on the loss of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).