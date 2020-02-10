Bella Thorne Admits Darkening Her Hair and Skin to Appear ‘More Latin’ (Watch Video)

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Bella Thorne struggled to fit in as a half Latina with blonde hair and fair skin. In order to feel closer to her Latin heritage which she got from her Cuban father Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, the 22-year-old star darkened her skin and tresses. "Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my skin. It's just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else," she said on Instagram, reports aceshwobiz.com. Bella Thorne Slammed for Her Halloween Post; Did the ‘Midnight Sun’ Star Glamourise Physical Abuse?

Bella added: "Being Cuban/Latin in most people's eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin, I'm naturally blonde I have hazel brown eyes and I try not to go in the sun because skin cancer runs in my family I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like me looking tan with darker hair." Bella's sister Dani Thorne replied: "Well said." Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo wrote: "Hot as f (fire emojis)." Before Demi Lovato’s Nudes Leaked Online, Here’s How Bella Thorne, Kaley Cuoco, Rihanna Took a Bold Stand Against the Crime In The Past.

Bella Thorne Insta Video

Meanwhile, "Teen Wolf" actor Tyler Posey, who's of Mexican descent, said: "Latinos! You can have some of my skin." Some of her followers were shocked by her message. "Your Cuban?" one wrote. Another said that she took DNA test: "Ima need to see that 23ANDME LMAO." A third user commented on the genes from her maternal side: "I thought you were Italian lol."