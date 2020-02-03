Black Widow Super Bowl Big Game Spot: Before the Avengers, Scarlett Johannson’s Superhero Introduces Her First Family (Watch Video)

Black Widow Super Bowl Big Game Spot (Photo Credits: Marvel)

Like with every Super Bowl in recent years, Marvel scores a prime spot for one of its movies, and this time, it is the turn of Black Widow. Scarlett Johannson spearheads her first solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that also becomes the first film in Phase 4 of MCU. Since the character is dead in the current timeline, Black Widow the movie would be a prequel, while also setting the course for the future of the franchise. Black Widow: Robert Downey Jr Opens Up About His Iron Man Cameo in Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Movie.

Speaking about the mini-trailer, Black Widow shows glimpses of scenes that we had already seen in the earlier trailers plus a couple of new ones. Natasha Romanov's narration is quite interesting, as she reminds us that The Avengers was not the first family she had. Maybe the only family left alive, as Captain America reminded the rest of the Avengers after her death in Avengers: EndGame. So what happened to her earlier family, consisting of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), all of whom owns a frame in the new trailer? Black Widow New Teaser: A New Look at Scarlett Johansson's MCU Film Is Coming On January 13, 2020.

But the most badass moment belongs to the mysterious Taskmaster, who uses his shield in the same commanding way as Cap. Hmm...

Watch the trailer below:

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, who has earlier made critically acclaimed films like Somersault and Berlin Syndrome. The movie also stars William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and OT Fagbenle. Robert Downey Jr reportedly has a cameo in the movie, where he reprises his character of Tony Stark/Iron Man. Black Widow is releasing on May 1, 2020.